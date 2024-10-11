Hollywood Star Jessica Chastain Mocked for Complaining About JetBlue’s $15 Refund: ‘Don’t Become a Karen of the Airlines’

Actress Jessica Chastain picked a poor time to publicly complain about a $15 refund she received from JetBlue after her in-flight entertainment system malfunctioned, apparently forcing her to “rawdog” her six-hour flight.

The Zero Dark Thirty star provoked widespread mockery for choosing to complain about such a seemingly trivial matter at a time when millions of Americans are recovering from the ongoing devastation brought by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Jessica Chastain — who is worth an estimated $50 million — posted her beef with JetBlue on her official X account. Though she deleted her first post, her subsequent exchanges with JetBlue’s customer service are still visible.

Chastain initially complained that the $15 refund wasn’t commensurate to the $1500 she shelled out for her JetBlue ticket.

“Thanks you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you,” Chastain’s deleted tweet posted on Wednesday stated. “Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn’t work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit.”

JetBlue’s customer service failed to assuage the actress.

“There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer,” she wrote.

Chastain’s public spat with the airline provoked a slew of mockery.

“Are you for real?” one commenter noted. “Bring a fucking iPad/laptop with entertainment downloaded.”

“Girl, read the effing room,” another commented.

“I have been poor enough to have to take a Greyhound bus for 2 days with the only entertainment being crazy/scary passengers. You’ll be fine,” wrote another.

“Don’t become a Karen of the airlines,” yet another commented.

