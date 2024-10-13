Dennis Quaid Calls on America to ‘Pick a Side’ During Trump Coachella Rally: ‘A Nation of Law and Order or Wide Open Borders’

Reagan star Dennis Quaid called on America to “pick a side” in November and questioned whether the United States was “going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders.” During Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella, California, on Saturday, Quaid spoke about how “the issues of the 1980” presidential election between former President Ronald Reagan and former President Jimmy Carter are “similar to what they are today.”

“I’m here today to tell you that it’s time to pick a side,” Quaid said to the thousands of rally goers. “Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders? Which is it, because it’s time to pick a side.”

“You know I’m an actor and I just had this movie come out — it was famous last name Reagan,” Quaid continued. “My favorite president of the 20th Century. It’s amazing how the issues of the 1980 election are very similar to what they are today. I don’t know if those of you who are of a certain age here remember the inflation that was going on back then. Twenty percent interest on a bank loan, we had Iran hostages, we were a nation in decline — that’s what they told us. Ronald Reagan came along and said, “No, we’re not a nation in decline. We’re going there,” and we followed him. The same with Trump, with President Trump, my favorite president of the 21st Century.”

Quaid starred in the film, Reagan, as the 40th president of the United States. The film, which was released in cinemas on August 30, 2024, received a “98 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes,” as well as an “A” on CinemaScore.

During an interview with Joe Rogan in August, Quaid revealed that while he “would cringe at so much stuff” Trump said, he felt the former president’s “heart was really in the right place” and added that the nation needed “a really strong leader” like Trump.

The actor has also previously indicated that he would be voting for Trump in the upcoming presidential election, noting that he saw “a weaponization of the justice system” taking place.

“I think I’m going to vote for him in the next election — yes, I am,” Quaid said. “I was ready not to vote for Trump until I saw what is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of the justice system and a challenge to our Constitution.”