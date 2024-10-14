Actress Jennifer Garner Mocked for Saying ‘Men for Kamala’ Are ‘Sexy’: ‘Full Body Cringe Watching This’

Actress and Kamala Harris presidential campaign celebrity surrogate Jennifer Garner is getting roasted on social media for saying, “God, is there anything sexier than a man who is like, ‘Men for Kamala’? Woo!” while speaking at a Harris-Walz campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

“Listen, I know you’ve knocked and knocked, and I know you’ve called and called. I know you’ve given and given, and you’re worn out,” Garner said. “But, the truth is, you are the front lines — this is it. I mean, I’m looking at these beautiful faces, these women and these strong men. God, is there anything sexier than a man who is like, ‘Men for Kamala?’ Woo!”

Watch Below:

“Hollywood is so fucking delusional,” one X user reacted.

“Literally everything else is sexier than that kind of man,” another proclaimed.

“Yes. Yes there is,” Superman star Dean Cain quipped in response to Garner’s question, “Is there anything sexier than a man who is like, ‘Men for Kamala’?”

“Full body cringe watching this. Explains why she married soy Ben [Affleck],” another wrote.

“She likes her men with low T,” another X user asserted.

“I have it on good authority that liberal men give women the ick,” another stated.

“She doesn’t even sound like she believes what she is saying,” another X user surmised.

“She’s an actor doing what actors do. Putting on a show. There is nothing real or sincere about it,” another echoed.

“She’s a professional actor but making this line sound sincere was too much for her,” The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon reacted.

Another X user shared the video, writing, “Major cringe alert,” while another declared, “Add JENNIFER GARNER to the list of actors I will never watch again. She thinks ‘it’s sexy to see a man vote for Kamala’ and other ridiculous comments.”

“Coming out against Trump is the Hollywood casting couch for fading actors,” another commented.

“Are you kidding me?” another asked. “Please dear, you need to continue focusing on your children and not try and tell women shit….You just made me vomit a bit.”

“Aren’t both of her kids trans now,” another inquired.

“No wonder her children have no idea what gender they really are…” another quipped.

Another pointed out that Pennsylvania voters are being lectured by “The Hollywood actress who has a non-binary daughter and a daughter who wears a COVID mask full time.”

“CRINGE: The Harris Campaign has washed up C-List actress Jennifer Garner desperately trying to appeal to men to vote for Kamala Harris,” Drew Hernandez reacted. “‘Is there anything sexier than a man who’s like, men for Kamala? WOOOOOOOOO.’ This ain’t it.”

“Jennifer Garner is a Lunatic,” another said. “‘Is there anything sexier than a man who’s like… men for Kamala…?’ No Jennifer, it’s a Grindr Ad.”

“This is just sad,” another stated. “This shows their level of desperation. If the polls they are trying to sell people were at all accurate, they would not be stooping to this level.”

“There is something seriously wrong with these people!” another X user exclaimed.

“It’s remarkable how delusional and disconnected Hollywood is,” another wrote. “They must only be allowed to watch one channel, CNN, 24/7 or they’ll lose their contract. I have no respect for these sheep.”

“Tell me you’ve never been with a man with a beard without telling me,” another joked.

Another X user simply stated, “I just hate how insincere this is.”

