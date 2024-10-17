Former NBC Executive Apologizes for Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’: ‘I Helped Create a Monster’

In a bizarre act of self-flagellation, a former high-ranking executive at NBC has issued a lengthy apology for his work on the reality competition series The Apprentice, claiming the hit show was instrumental in launching the political career of former President Donald Trump.

“I want to apologize to America. I helped create a monster,” John D. Miller wrote in an op-ed published this week by U.S. News and World Report.

He later added: “While we were successful in marketing The Apprentice, we also did irreparable harm by creating the false image of Trump as a successful leader. I deeply regret that. And I regret that it has taken me so long to go public.”

Miller, who served as head of marketing for NBC and NBCUniversal, led the team that marketed The Apprentice and helped make it a smash hit that would run for multiple seasons. The show reinvigorated the Trump brand and made Trump himself a household presence to tens of millions of fans.

In his op-ed, Miller endorsed Kamala Harris while also spreading falsehoods about Trump — including the erroneous claim Trump is advocating for the use of the military against ordinary citizens who oppose him.

The op-ed comes as Trump continues to gain ground in crucial swing states, sewing fear among the corporate media that he will prevail over Kamala Harris in November.

“Even if you are a born-and-bred Republican, as I was, I strongly urge you to vote for Kamala Harris,” he wrote. “The country will be better off and so will you.”

Miller cited Trump’s recent phrase “the enemy from within” to accuse the former president wants to see the National Guard deployed against ordinary American citizens who “oppose” him.

But Trump was referring specifically to radical left agitators who are planning to use violence to disrupt Election Day.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com