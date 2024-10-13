Trump Warns About the ‘Enemy from Within’ — ‘We Have Some Sick People, Radical Left Lunatics’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, dismissed President Joe Biden’s claim there was not going to be a “peaceful Election Day.”

Trump, instead, warned of an “enemy from within. He told FNC host Maria Bartiromo they were “radical left lunatics” that could be handled by the National Guard.

“What are you expecting?” Bartiromo asked. “Joe Biden said he doesn’t think it’s going to be a peaceful Election Day.”

“Well, he doesn’t have any idea what’s happening, in all fairness,” Trump replied. “He spends most of his day sleeping. I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people that have come in and destroyed our country, by the way, totally destroying our country. The towns, the villages, they’re being inundated. But I don’t think they’re the problem in terms of Election Day.”

“I think the bigger problem are the people from within,” he continued. “We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they’re the — and it should be very easily handled by — if necessary, by National Guard or, if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”

