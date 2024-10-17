Woman Claims ‘Diddy’ Raped Her with Remote Control After She Suggested He Had Role In Tupac Shakur’s Murder

A woman claims Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her with a remote control in 2018, after she suggested the music mogul had a role in the murder of late rapper Tupac Shakur. Ashley Parham is alleging in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California that Combs violently raped her with a remote control and told her that her life was in his hands, after she questioned whether the music mogul was involved in Shakur’s murder, according to the complaint obtained by People.

The alleged victim, who said she had been seeing a man who was in communication with Combs in February 2018, revealed she was not “impressed” with the music mogul, as she surmised he had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur,” the complaint stated.

Combs allegedly told Parham that she would “pay” for uttering her remarks.

Then, in March 2018, Parham was helping the man — who is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit — with his cancer medication at his apartment, when Combs and others, including his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, arrived at the residence, the complaint alleges.

Khorram is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Combs then allegedly held a knife to Parham’s face and threatened to cut her face. Meanwhile, Khorram threatened Parham by informing her that she could be shipped anywhere in the world, and would never see her family again, the lawsuit claims.

After that, Parham said she went to the Contra Costa Sheriff to report the incident, and that she had mentioned Combs’ name, which was “to no avail,” leading her to assume she would not believed if she revealed the music mogul’s name.

“I was horrified by the allegations my client told me and will work vigorously to see she has justice,” Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the attorney representing Parham, told People.

Combs’ legal team reportedly said in a motion in federal court that, “These swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already.”

The music mogul’s attorneys also claimed that recent lawsuits have been filed “on the heels of more than a dozen lawsuits previously filed and currently pending, several of which have already been discredited but only after irreparably damaging Mr. Combs’ character and reputation.”

In another lawsuit filed Monday, a man accused Combs of making him “drop his pants” so he could grope his penis and “inspect” it to see if he had what it took to “become a star” while at a White Party in 1998, when the alleged victim was just 16 years old.

Earlier this month, Buzbee Law Firm’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee held a press conference in which he unleashed a slew of bombshell revelations and allegations involving the 120 cases he said would soon be filed against the music mogul, his associates, and others.

Combs has been in jail since September 16, after he was arrested following a separate federal indictment that accused him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The music mogul has been denied bail three times after a New York judge ruled that Combs must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.