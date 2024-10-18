Chelsea Handler: I’m a ‘Threat’ to ‘Straight Men’ Because I’m ‘Child-Free’ and ‘Single’

Comedian Chelsea Handler claims she is a “threat” to “straight men” because she has consciously made the decision to spend her life as a “child-free” and “single” woman.

Handler — who has seemingly fallen for the commonly-spread myth that one cannot be “free” or “happy” if they procreate and allow their DNA to continue on into the future long after they are dead — insisted that she has no regrets about her decision to remain childless.

“I’m so glad I don’t have kids,” the 49-year-old told actress Kelly Ripa during an interview on Wednesday’s episode of the Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast.

“I don’t have to ask permission for anyone about anything,” Handler said, explaining that this is because she is “child-free and single.”

“I have a great relationship with myself,” the comedian added, before claiming that she has had the ability to “get to know” herself because she has never put more of her own DNA on earth, bizarrely suggesting that a woman can only truly understand herself if she never gets the opportunity to see a miniature version of herself in someone she has given birth to.

“Listen, that’s a luxury,” Handler insisted. “Not everybody gets that kind of time to get to know yourself.”

Handler went on to say that she became pregnant when she was a teenager, but aborted her child because her parents did not approve.

“I did get pregnant when I was younger, and I did think I wanted to have a baby,” Handler admitted. “I didn’t end up doing that, because I was a teenager, and my parents were like, ‘No fucking way.'”

Today, Handler claims she has “this sense of freedom in my life that I don’t feel like enough women celebrate.”

The comedian explained that she had started posting to social media about the alleged joy she experiences in life as a result of being childless, which many saw as an act of coping.

Handler said she received “feedback” from “all these idiot men,” whom she dismissed as being “threatened” by her unfruitful lifestyle.

“The feedback from all these idiot men saying I’m not really happy, and shame on me, because I’m spreading terrible messaging to women, it’s just obviously gave me even more of a motivation to do it,” she said.

“They’re like conservative news media outlets,” Handler explained. “I’m on their radar because I don’t need anything from those men, so I’m a threat. I’m a threat to a lot of straight men who don’t have enough self-confidence.”

Handler then advised her critics not to “find me threatening,” claiming, “You should find it empowering that I’m spreading this message to other women.”

“If you want to have a baby, for sure, go get one. But if you don’t want to have a baby, that’s valid, too,” Handler said. “Your value is not dependent on whether or not you get married, and your value is not dependent on whether you procreate.”

At the beginning of the episode — before Handler joined the podcast — Ripa, who is a mother of three, exclaimed, “I can’t wait to talk to Chelsea, because she’s very anti-child.”

“She has a very strong no-child stance,” the actress added of Handler, before claiming that she, too, feels childless, because she is “an empty nester.”

Ripa, however, never specified whether she regrets having children of her own, and never said that if she could turn back time, she would forgo having children and furthering her own bloodline.

