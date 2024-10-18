Jim Gaffigan: Democrats Say Trump Is a Threat to Democracy but They Staged a Coup to Oust Biden and Install Kamala Harris

Comedian Jim Gaffigan roasted his fellow Democrat elites at the annual Al Smith Dinner in New York, mocking them for branding former President Donald Trump a threat to democracy when party leaders staged a coup against Joe Biden and undemocratically installed Kamala Harris as their nominee.

Jim Gaffigan called out Democrat hypocrisy in a comedic set delivered at the Catholic charity event Thursday.

“The Democrats have been telling us Trump’s reelection is a threat to democracy,” he said. “In fact, they were so concerned of this threat, they staged a coup, ousted their democratically elected incumbent, and installed Kamala Harris.”

Trump was present at the dinner but Kamala Harris declined to attend. Others in attendance include Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as well as billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Gaffigan is a devout Catholic and has spoken publicly about his faith. His parish is St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in lower Manhattan.

Kamala Harris was anointed the party’s nominee this summer even though she skipped the entire primary process and didn’t receive a single vote. Despite this, she has repeatedly called Trump a “threat to democracy.”

Trump also took to the stage Thursday to roast his political foes and scorch Harris for refusing to attend the charity dinner.

“If you really wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and rioters in Minneapolis and she would’ve been here guaranteed,” Trump said.

He was referring to Harris’ public support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a bail-fund activist group that helped free five convicted domestic abusers and an accused molester from jail.

