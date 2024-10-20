Climate Doomer Lizzo Rants Before Boarding Private Jet to Kamala Harris Rally: ‘You Hoes Couldn’t Even Spell Democracy’

Pop star Lizzo posted a video of herself over the weekend boarding a private jet on her way to campaign for Kamala Harris — an incongruous and hypocritical image since both Lizzo and Kamala Harris have promoted climate change activism.

As she boarded the aircraft in an ostentatious manner, Lizzo declared: “This is how a bad bitch saves democracy. You hoes couldn’t even spell democracy!”

It remains unclear whom she was referring to with the word “hoes.”

Her invocation of “democracy” neglects the fact that Kamala Harris skipped the entire primary process and was anointed the Democrats’ candidate without receiving a single vote.

Lizzo appeared Saturday at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit, where she declared to the crowd that if Harris wins the election, “the whole country will be like Detroit.”

Her comment has provoked widespread ridicule given Detroit’s status as a city in severe economic decline where crime runs rampant and urban blight is commonplace.

Lizzo appears to enjoy posing with private jets for social media.

In 2022, the singer posted a now-infamous video of herself in a tiny thong, showing off her massive, bare buttocks while boarding another private jet.

At the same time, Lizzo has used social media to promote climate change activism. In 2019, she posted to Instagram an image of a climate change-related protest, which included a sign that read, “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% freaking terrified for our future,” along with the hashtag, “Climate Strike.”

