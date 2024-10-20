Lizzo at Harris Rally: ‘If Kamala Wins, the Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’

Lizzo was deployed to Detroit, Michigan, this weekend in an attempt to gin up support for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. The sexual harassment and fat-shaming lawsuit-embroiled pop star took the stage and said if Harris won the election, “the whole country will be like Detroit.”

During a rally in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, Lizzo expressed happiness at being “back” in the city, adding that Detroit had “innovated the auto industry and the music industry.”

“I’m so happy to be back in Detroit,” Lizzo told the crowd. “You know, all the best things were made in Detroit, Coney Dogs, Faygo, and Lizzo. I’m so proud to be from this city. You know, they say if Kamala wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit. Proud like Detroit, resilient like Detroit. We’re talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry, so put some respect on Detroit’s name.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, “three former tour dancers” hit the pop star with a lawsuit in August 2023, alleging that they were subjected to “sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.”

Several people took to X to criticize Lizzo’s comments about the “whole country” looking like Detroit if Harris won.

“Uhhhh as someone who was born and raised outside of Detroit, can we not?” one person wrote in a post. “Thanks.”

“Detroit is the worst city I’ve been to,” Sarah Stock, a journalist with Rebel News wrote. “Never wanna go back.”

“Seriously?” another person questioned. “Detroit’s crime rates, especially violent ones, are higher than the national average. Detroit was once ranked the second most violent city in the US.”

“I’m proud to say that I voted,” Lizzo continued. “I voted early, and I voted for Kamala Harris. They say voting is not a love letter, it’s a chess move. Well, I feel like voting early is not just a chess move, it’s a power move. There’s a lot of people who feel like their vote doesn’t matter, but I say to that, if your vote didn’t matter, then voter suppression would not exist.”

During a recent dinner at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in California, Lizzo revealed that she had cast her vote for Harris and encouraged others to “vote” in the upcoming election, Fortune reported.

“I voted for Kamala Harris,” Lizzo said at the dinner. “There’s so many important issues on the ballot this year. And I just want to encourage everyone—I know everyone in this room is going to vote—but please, anyone who’s going to see this video or hear this, please vote.”

