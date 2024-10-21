Britney Spears Resurfaces in Video to Make Major Announcement: ‘I Married Myself’

Pop superstar Britney Spears has revealed in her latest social media video that she has “married” herself and has proclaimed it the “most brilliant thing” she has ever done.

Spears appeared wearing a wedding dress in her October 20 video on Instagram to tell fans that she has “married myself.”

The often troubled 42-year-old recorded her video with Sting’s Fields of Gold playing softly n the background, People magazine reported.

“The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !” Spears wrote in the post.

https://www.instagram.com/britneyspears/reel/DBXbtNkAbEs/

Spears followed that video up with a video in which she was seen wearing a white silk mini dress, white-rimmed sunglasses, and knee-high black boots while she danced to Sheryl Crow’s Run, Baby, Run, with a caption of “Turks and Caicos here I come” hinting that she is about to take a vacation trip.

The pair of posts came in the wake of Spears’divorce from ex-husband San Asghari after only about a year of marriage. Spears won’t be legally single until Dec. 2 of this year due to a California law that requires a six-month waiting period.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBXlBCVgksZ/

The divorce, though seems amicable, as Asghari has since spoken favorably about Spears and simply noted that they just weren’t compatible.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” the 30-year-old model said.

He further added that living with Spears was an “amazing experience” that he would treasure.

Spears has raised concern for her mental health after posting some of her videos on social media, Last year fans worried over her after she posted a video showing her performing a dance routine with a pair of large kitchen knives.

This year she batted down rumors that she was preparing to record a new album and insisted that she will never again return to the music industry.

