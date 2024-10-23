Democrats’ ‘JD Vance Is Weird’ Smears Annihilated After Theo Von Podcast Appearance: ‘Perfect Example How Much the Media Lie to the Public’

The Democrats desperate attempt to paint former President Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) as “weird” was completely annihilated after his appearance on comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, where the two were seen laughing in an at times lighthearted conversation that many viewers found relatable.

“This guy is supposed to be weird? He’s like the most normal down to earth guy,” one This Past Weekend podcast viewer said of Vance.

Virtually every comment on Von’s YouTube video shows the comedian’s fans expressing their shock to discover that Vance is in fact a “normal guy” — contrary to the narrative that the Harris-Walz campaign has been pushing about Trump’s running mate for months.

“I can’t believe I was told this guy was weird. Most normal MF I’ve ever heard talk,” another viewer wrote.

“People say JD is weird? Are you kidding me he is the most normal chill dude I’ve ever heard!” another exclaimed.

“We were gaslighted to think that this guy is ‘weird.’ I’m only 20 min in to watching this, and he seems like such a chill guy,” another viewer reacted.

Watch Below:

“So glad he did this podcast. So sick of having dinner with my family and listening to them call JD ‘weird’ when they’ve never even heard him speak for more than 5 seconds. He’s clearly just a normal dude just like us,” another said. “How can you hate this guy?”

“This guy is a perfect example how much the media lies to the public,” another remarked. “We were told he was weird. This guy is the most genuine normal human being in politics. He seems like just your average everyday dad that wants good for the world.”

“How much of a breath of fresh air is it to have a guy just sit down and have a down to earth normal conversation and not try to sound polished and rehearsed. He’s just a normal guy,” another echoed.

“This is one of my favorite interviews,” another proclaimed. “He’s a real person that can hold real conversations unlike so many other politicians.”

“JD is like probably the most normal person in politics,” another reacted. “Dude just sounds like one of your good friends.”

“It’s insane that the mainstream media anthem about this guy was that he is ‘creepy.’ The elites are just so resentful of the average American,” another declared.

“The more I hear JD Vance the more I really like him. I hope the future of politics has more people like him,” another commented.

“Every time I hear JD Vance talk the more I like him,” another echoed.

“Wow, he is impressive,” another viewer said of Vance. “First time hearing him speak. He doesn’t speak like a politician and isn’t pandering for votes.”

“Came into this interview as a neutralist (only because I hadn’t heard an interview from JD) and within the first ten minutes my intuition is clear on how much JD is a true man of the people,” another wrote. “Such a transparent person and natural connection with him. WOW!”

“I love how JD is so chill and relaxed but still intelligent and poised. Idk how he’s so cool but he is,” another reacted.

“This totally humanized JD for me,” another viewer disclosed.

“That right there was probably the most down to earth conversation I’ve ever heard from a politician,” another commented. “JD just gained a lot of votes with this podcast.”

“I was initially hesitant about JD, but he’s won me over,” another viewer admitted.

“The fact that Vance and Trump can just sit down on extended formats and just chill out and laugh. You can tell they’re real and not fake,” another said.

Watch the full interview below:

As Breitbart News reported, in August, Trump also sat with Von for an interview, which the comedian’s fans raved over, calling it the “most genuine conversation” they’ve ever seen.

Notably, the Trump-Vance campaign has been on a podcast tour this election year in order to give Americans the opportunity to see a side of the Republican candidates that the mainstream media works overtime at keeping hidden away from public view.

Last week, Trump joined internet personalities Kyle Forgeard, Steiny, and Bob Menery — known as the “Nelk Boys” — for an interview on their popular Full Send podcast.

Earlier this month, the 45th president appeared on comedian Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, where he confirmed a “funny story” about a time he shut down Donald Trump Jr.’s party at Trump Tower after his son invited way too many people over for the Fourth of July.

Trump also sat down for an interview with Gen Z online streamer Adin Ross, who gifted him a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped with the iconic image of the 45th president raising his fist in the air after surviving the first assassination attempt on his life on July 13.

Last month, Trump joined computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman for an episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast. In June, Trump appeared on YouTuber star Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

On Friday, Trump plans to sit down for an interview with podcasting powerhouse Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, which currently sits at the top of the list as Spotify’s most popular podcast in America.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.