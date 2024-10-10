WATCH: Donald Trump Confirms ‘Funny Story’ About How He Shut Down Don Jr.’s Big Party on Roof of Trump Tower

Former President Donald Trump confirmed a “funny story” to comedian and podcast host Andrew Schulz about a time he shut down Donald Trump Jr.’s big party after his son invited way too many people over for the Fourth of July at Trump Tower. “Donald Trump will shut down the border just like he shut down Don Jr’s party,” one social media user reacted.

“I always used to say when I was with them [his kids] or when they were leaving a room, I would drive them crazy: ‘No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes.’ I would say that,” Trump said on the Flagrant podcast, to which Schulz asked, “Did you say that Don Jr.?”

Watch Below at time code 2:10:

“Yeah, Don’s a little wild,” Trump replied. “He’s wild. He can be a little tough.”

Schulz then told the 45th president that his son Donald Trump Jr. told him “a funny story” about a time years ago when he asked his father if he could have a few friends over for the Fourth of July.

“And you said yes. He’s like, ‘I want five friends.’ You’re like, ‘Okay, I’m out of town. Go for it.’ He brings 200 people over to Trump Tower,” Schulz said, to which Trump responded, “That’s right.”

“He says that you weren’t supposed to be there. You end up showing up. You hear some noise upstairs, you come up, you go, ‘What the fuck is everybody doing here? Get the hell out of my house,'” the comedian continued, retelling Trump Jr.’s story.

Schulz added that Trump Jr. told him he cleaned for the next 36 hours.

“He said to this day, you have never brought up that it even happened. And he said, ‘I’m starting to believe it might not have happened,'” Schulz said, to which Trump replied, “No, it happened,” eliciting laughter from the podcast hosts.

“Can you give him closure?” Schulz asked, to which Trump quipped, “No, I can never give closure,” causing the podcasts hosts to burst into laughter once again.

Trump Jr. reacted to the exchange in an X post, writing, “True story… He literally never even brought it up ever again.”

“I waited for weeks, waiting for the shoe to drop. My father never even mentioned it again which was such a worse punishment than literally anything he could’ve done to me at the time. LOL,” he added.

“I laughed out loud hearing this story. It’s cool to see Trump be a regular guy. I think it would be good for people to see more of this side of him,” one social media user reacted.

“Great father. Master negotiator. Never give your opposition any ease of mind,” another stated.

“Got right into your mind, rent free, and it worked. Much like he does to the media now,” a third commented.

“This story is funny and heartwarming,” another wrote. “Refreshing considering the stories we have had to endure the last few years of Biden’s fucked up kids.”

“Donald Trump will shut down the border just like he shut down Don Jr’s party,” another declared.

“Amazing story, your father comes across great in these long-form interviews,” another said.

“Watching this interview, it’s impossible to hate him,” another echoed. “He’s so likable I really don’t understand why they make him out to be a monster.”

The Flagrant podcast is Trump’s latest podcast appearance ahead of the 2024 election, allowing viewers to see a different side of the former president.

In August, Trump appeared on comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, which fans raved over, calling it the “most genuine conversation” they’ve ever seen.

Trump also sat down for an interview with online streamer Adin Ross, who gifted him a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped with the iconic image of the 45th president raising his fist in the air after surviving the first assassination attempt on his life on July 13.

In June, Trump also appeared on YouTuber star Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.