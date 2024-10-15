Watch: Trump Roasts ‘Dying’ Late Night Comedians, Kamala Harris in Nelk Boys Podcast Interview

Former President Donald Trump roasted “dying” late-night comedians and Vice President Kamala Harris during a recent appearance on Full Send Podcast, hosted by the Nelk Boys, Kyle Forgeard, Steiny, and Bob Menery.

“Jimmy Kimmel’s a loser,” Trump told the Nelk Boys. “We would do Jimmy Kimmel — I did him a lot. He used to greet me on the sidewalk, outside of his studio.”

Watch Below:

“I’d come in — this was before politics, of course — but I’d come in, and he’d be standing on the sidewalk, ‘Oh, sir, may I bring you in?’ He’d bring me in every time, and then i ran for politics,” Trump explained.

The 45th president added that now, “The whole show is about talking bad about Trump.”

“They’re all equally bad,” Trump continued, adding that The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has “a filthy, filthy mouth on her.”

“I’ve hired Whoopi over the years, you know, at hotels that I own,” the former president said. “We hired her once and she was so filthy, disgusting, dirty with her mouth that the whole group left. There was nobody watching her.”

“She was a comedian and, you know what, nobody knows this, she said, ‘I admire you so much, would you do me a favor, would you do a cameo in a movie I’m making?’ I did a cameo in some crummy movie she made, and then I run for politics,” Trump recalled.

“Joy [Behar], she thought the world was flat,” Trump added of another The View co-host. “Joy is dumb.”

Trump also recalled another The View co-host, saying, “The other one worked for me, she wrote a letter — one of them, I don’t know, whatever her name is — she worked for me in the White House she writes a letter: ‘This was the greatest experience, you’re the greatest president, I love you.'”

“We have the letter someplace,” Trump said. “It’s a letter that she wrote when she left the White House, then all of a sudden they hire her and she goes negative, you know, they said, ‘Hey, we’ll give you a lot of money if you go negative,’ whatever her name is.”

Of Jimmy Fallon, Trump said, “I hate to use — but they’re all losers, they’re all lightweights.”

“This guy, so I’m on his show before politics, many times — it makes you realize how great Johnny Carson was, actually,” the 45th president said. “Their ratings are horrible, they’re cutting him back to four days. Can you imagine cutting Johnny Carson back to four days?”

Trump then recalled a time when Fallon asked him if he could “play with my hair.”

“And I said, ‘What do you want to do that for?’ [Fallon said], ‘I want to see if it’s real.’ It is real, but if you have to do it, you can do it. So he didn’t just play, he puts his hand in my hair and he went crazy, and the audience went wild, and they loved it,” Trump said.

Watch Below:

“And six months later, he goes up on the show, and he said, ‘I’d like to apologize for doing that, I didn’t realize I was going to humanize him,” Trump recalled.

“Another loser is Howard Stern,” Trump added. “I dropped him, I didn’t want to do his show anymore. Howard Stern — because he was considering Hillary, he’s not for Hillary, but he wanted to be politically correct or something — his show’s practically dead, I think, I haven’t heard his name in years.”

Trump also noted that all Stephen Colbert does is talk about him.

“All he does is talk about me,” Trump said. “Did you ever hear of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’? He’s got it.”

“Kimmel has it, too,” the 45th president added. “His show’s dying. Colbert’s [show] is dying.”

Of Harris, Trump said, “We’re against somebody that has no clue what’s going on,” adding that his opponent went on 60 Minutes, “she gives a horrible answer, and they change the answer.”

“I think it’s the biggest scandal in broadcast history. They actually took her answer out and gave her a different answer after it was shot,” Trump said, to which Menery replied, “Yeah, I saw that.”

Watch Below:

Trump also slammed Harris for going on the Call Her Daddy podcast during the North Carolina hurricane debacle, given that Harris is currently in office.

The Full Send Podcast is Trump’s latest podcast appearance ahead of the 2024 election, allowing viewers to see a different side of the former president.

Last week, Trump appeared on comedian Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, where he recalled “a funny story” about a time he once shut down Donald Trump Jr.’s big party at Trump Tower after his son invited way too many people over for the Fourth of July.

“Donald Trump will shut down the border just like he shut down Don Jr’s party,” one social media user reacted.

Last month, Trump joined computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman’s for an episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast.

In August, the former president sat down with comedian Theo Von’s on the popular This Past Weekend podcast, which fans raved over, calling it the “most genuine conversation” they’ve ever seen.

Trump was also interviewed by online streamer Adin Ross, who gifted him a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped with the iconic image of the 45th president raising his fist in the air after surviving the first assassination attempt on his life on July 13.

In June, Trump appeared on YouTuber star Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

Elsewhere in his interview with Forgeard and Menery on Full Send Podcast, Trump revealed that he will soon appear on podcasting powerhouse Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I think Joe Rogan has to have you on, would you do that?” Forgeard asked, to which Trump replied, “Oh, sure I would. Well, I think I’m doing it, actually.”

“Yeah? So you are going to do Joe Rogan?” Forgeard queried, to which the 45th president answered, “Yeah, I am.”

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.