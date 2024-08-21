Comedian Theo Von Fans Rave over Trump Interview: ‘Most Genuine Conversation I’ve Seen’

Fans of comedian and podcaster Theo Von raved over his Tuesday interview with former President Donald Trump, calling it the “most genuine conversation” they’ve ever seen.

Von posted his interview with Trump to his YouTube channel, which was met with solely positive reactions from the comedian’s fans — many of whom are apolitical — in the comment section.

“Omg this is so cool! Thanks for having the nerve to interview President Trump!” one fan wrote. “This was an incredible opportunity for you and your audience.”

“Most genuine conversation I’ve seen with TRUMP to date,” another reacted. “Well done.”

“I have seen many Trump interviews, this one is his best. Why? Because Theo is SO relatable,” another gushed. “I have never seen Trump just chat. Incredible job, Theo! Thank you.”

“Trump is an interesting guy, and it was nice to see an interview that was not 100% political. Just two dudes talking,” another echoed.

“Best interview,” another said. “Thank you, Theo for showing the side of President Trump that doesn’t get out there.”

“Half this conversation was all personal life stuff, talking about the predations of addiction, personal inspiration, etc. Not politics. That is what sets Trump apart. He can comfortably muse with anyone about almost anything, admitting what he doesn’t know,” another reacted. “What a great convo.”

Other Von fans expressed that they were impressed with the comedian’s ability to remain his authentic self while talking to a president, and praised Trump for being so willing to engage in a conversation very unconventional for a presidential candidate.

“I love how Theo is always himself. He never tries to be anything else but who he is,” one YouTuber raved.

“I love how Theo talks to everyone exactly the same no matter who they are. This dude is a national treasure,” another echoed.

“How down to earth is Theo?? To just talk to a POTUS and a dude on the street in the exact same manner just shows you what a real person he is!!! That interview was fantastic, showed a very personal side of the Donald too. Bravo,” a third commented.

“Theo has the most unique way of communicating and it’s fascinating,” another observed. “He talks to a former president like I’d speak with my friends and it works.”

“Damn. This is why I love Theo so much. No matter if it’s a lunch lady, a teacher or the President he stays true to who he is with his interview style,” another fan said.

“My favorite part of this interview is that Theo does not treat Trump like a celebrity,” another wrote. “He’s not trying to impress him, he’s just himself. So refreshing.”

Other fans expressed their pleasant surprise over how Von addressed President Trump.

“We likely witnessed the first time any interviewer has called President Trump homie lol,” one wrote.

“Theo calling president Trump ‘dude’ is one of the greatest things ever! Amazing interview,” another commented.

“It cracks me up that Theo is calling a U.S. president ‘homie,’ ‘man,’ ‘brother,’ and ‘dude,'” another admitted. “Classic Theo.”

Another presumed that “Theo is the only person in history to call the Don ‘homie.'”

“Theo calling Trump ‘dude’ is a testament to Theo’s genuine nature,” another reacted. “God bless this man. Great interview.”

One fan admitted that Trump’s more unusual interviews have made him warm up to the 45th president, writing, “It’s crazy, I used to hate listening to Trump and couldn’t stand him as a person, but I’ve watched almost every presidential interview/rally since and I can’t get enough of him lol.”

Others gushed over Von and Trump’s “raw and real” conversation about substance abuse, acknowledging that this was another side of the former president they’ve never seen.

“Such a raw and real moment from the president when asked about the last time he saw his brother, ‘even if it helps one person it’s worth a conversation.’ You can really tell how much he cares about the subject,” one fan reacted.

“It’s not easy to be truthful about drugs, alcohol and addiction,” another pointed out. “Props to Theo for being open about it and props to Trump for asking questions instead of being judgmental.”

“I like how seriously Trump tells Theo, ‘Good luck with your situation, you’ve beat it right?’ He wants to make sure he’s good,” another commented.

“I can’t believe Theo got Trump to talk about his brother,” another wrote. “Theo is such a genuine dude.”

“I didn’t realize Trump was straight edge!” another admitted. “This was such a different side to him I’ve never seen.”

