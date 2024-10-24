Mel Gibson: Kamala Harris Has ‘Appalling Track Record,’ ‘IQ of a Fence Post’

Actor-director Mel Gibson hinted that he will be voting for former President Donald Trump while saying Vice President Kamala Harris has an “appalling track record” with an “IQ of a fence post.”

The Braveheart director issued his comments in a brief interview with TMZ while walking through the airport. While Gibson did not explicitly say that he will be voting for Trump, he did strongly hint at it.

“The president is being voted on in days. What’s your thoughts,” the TMZ reporter asked.

“Oh man. That’s a big question,” responded Gibson. “I don’t think it’s gonna surprise anyone who I vote for.”

“So, I’m gonna guess Trump,” the reporter said.

“That’s a pretty good guess,” Gibson shot back.

When asked what a second Trump term would be like, Gibson only said that a Kamala Harris first term would be far from ideal.

“I know what it would be like if we let her in,” Gibson said. “Miserable track record. Appalling track record. No policies to speak of. And she’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

Gibson made headlines recently when actor Andrew Garfield, who collaborated with the filmmaker on Hacksaw Ridge, said that Gibson had undergone a transformation since his infamous 2006 DUI arrest in which he made several anti-Jewish remarks, adding that he has “done a lot of beautiful healing with himself.”

“I learned a lot, actually. I learned that people can heal. I learned that people can change, that people can get help. I learned that everyone deserves respect,” Garfield said when asked about working with Gibson on Hacksaw Ridge. “And that people deserve second chances, third chances, fourth chances. That none of us are infallible.”

“He’s done a lot of beautiful healing with himself,” Garfield added. “And thank God. Because he’s an amazing filmmaker, and I think he deserves to make films. He deserves to tell stories, because he has a very, very big, compassionate heart. He’s the kind of director that would come from behind the monitors, just with his eyes wet. He knew when it was right and he knew when it wasn’t right. And I just really trusted him. And he’s a visceral storyteller so he can feel… He’s like he can’t help but feel everything. He’s a real empathetic guy.”

Other actors, including Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster, have publicly come to Gibson’s defense over the years.

Gibson will be returning to the director’s chair in 2025 with the upcoming thriller Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg.