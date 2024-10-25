Nelk Boys Co-Founder Explains Why Young Men Are Supporting Trump: ‘We’ve Seen What the Last Four Years Have Been’

One of the founders of the Nelk Boys — the popular YouTube and social media personalities — has offered his explanation why former President Donald Trump has had success in winning over so many young male voters this election cycle.

It boils down to common sense.

“There’s so much crazy stuff going on in the world — you’ve got men playing in women’s sports, you’ve got wars going on all over the world, like World War III is pretty much almost here,” said Kyle Forgeard in an interview this week with Fox News.

“Kids are coming out of college and can’t get a job, so I think it’s Trump but people are seeing the chaos and seeing the craziness and people are fed up with it. We’ve seen what the last four years have been.”

The Nelk Boys have interviewed Trump several times and recently spent time with the presidential candidate on his private jet.

As Breitbart News reported, 51 percent to 40 percent of male voters prefer former President Donald Trump over Harris, a recent New York Times/Siena College survey found.

“I don’t think people understand what a big problem we have on our hands with men,” one prominent Democrat strategist told the Hill.

Some prominent Democrats have taken the approach of trying to shame black men into voting for Kamala Harris.

Former president Barack Obama recently suggested black men who don’t support Kamala Harris are sexist, while former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has accused black men of both sexism and racism.

