Rob Reiner Closing Argument: ‘Trump Put Final Nail in His Racist Coffin’ at MSG

Hollywood leftist director Rob Reiner has joined the rest of the extreme left, from the media to Democrat operative, in insisting that Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday was “racist.”

After the rally, the Princess Bride director jumped to his X account, once again, to accuse Trump of being a “racist.”

“In Madison Square Garden Donald Trump put the final nail in his Racist Coffin. Kamala Harris will be the 47th President of the United States,” the director and one-time actor wrote.

Reiner has spent years as the tip of the left-wing Hollywood spear, making over-the-top proclamations about Trump and his voters.

In July, for instance, the This is Spinal Tap director pontificated that there will never be another Independence Day if Donald Trump is elected this year.

Reinter also claimed that Donald Trump is the leader for the “Christian Nationalist Movement” in America. Indeed, Reiner — who is Jewish — even claimed that you are not real Christian if you are a politically active Christian.

He has also disgorged the “fascist” claim over and over again, saying late last year that a vote for Trump is a vote for “fascism.”

Reiner was also one of the loudest voices calling for Joe Biden to step aside and let Kamala Harris be anointed as the Democrat Party nominee for president.

