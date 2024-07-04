Rob Reiner: If Trump Wins, This Will Be Our Last Real Independence Day

This might be our last July Fourth ever if Trump retakes the White House.

The ludicrous warning comes from Hollywood star and Biden fundraiser Rob Reiner, who used Independence Day to attack former President Donald Trump — bizarrely claiming this could be our “last Independence Day that we will be independent.”

Reiner made the laughable assertion in a social media post on Thursday.

Like many ardent supporters of Joe Biden, he has had a rough several days following the president’s catastrophic debate performance.

On Friday, the day after the campaign event, Reiner acknowledged that the debate was a “disaster” for Biden. But he also doubled down on his support for the incumbent, claiming that Joe is still a “good, decent man” who “cares” about his fellow Americans.

By at least one account, Reiner was screaming during the live CNN debate as Biden froze up a number of times and had difficulty completing sentences.

The filmmaker remains one of Biden’s biggest Hollywood fundraisers. He participated in at least two Biden fundraisers in the wake of the debate, including one featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last night's debate was a disaster for President Biden. But the choice is still crystal clear: We either can choose a good decent man who cares about his fellow citizens and knows how to govern, or a Convicted Felon who will destroy our Democracy. Not a tough choice.

As Breitbart News reported, mega Hollywood donors are starting to turn on Biden, telling Democrats that they will not be donating money if the 81-year-old stays in the race.

Among those calling for Biden to step down are Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, and Lost creator Damon Lindelof.

