Rob Reiner Doubles Down on Pushing Biden Out: ‘George Clooney Clearly Expressed What Many of Us Have Been Saying’

Rob Reiner has doubled down on his call for Joe Biden to quit his bid for re-election, praising his fellow Hollywood star George Clooney for his New York Times op-ed this week.

As one of Joe Biden’s most loyal Hollywood fundraisers and influencers, Rob Reiner has consistently championed the president since the last election cycle, even going as far as to call him the best president in more than 40 years.

But that all came to an end with Biden’s humiliating debate performance, during which the president froze up several times, frequently lost his train of thought, and blurted out gibberish (“we finally beat Medicare”) that left tens of millions of viewers stunned.

On Sunday, Reiner declared it was time for Biden to “step down.” He seconded his call on Wednesday after Clooney’s op-ed went live. “We need someone younger to fight back. Joe Biden must step aside,” Reiner wrote.

My friend George Clooney has clearly expressed what many of us have been saying. We love and respect Joe Biden. We acknowledge all he has done for our country. But Democracy is facing an existential threat. We need someone younger to fight back. Joe Biden must step aside.… — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 10, 2024

Since the debate, Reiner has held out some hope that Biden might recover from the debate. He expressed guarded admiration for the president’s recent Morning Joe phone interview, saying it boded well for a possible rebound.

If we see the Joe Biden that appeared on Morning Joe today every day until Nov.5, he’ll be able to shut up people like me who think he should step aside. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 8, 2024

In the moments just after the debate, he even tried to downplay Biden’s horrendous performance, claiming he was still “a good decent man.”

Last night’s debate was a disaster for President Biden. But the choice is still crystal clear: We either can choose a good decent man who cares about his fellow citizens and knows how to govern, or a Convicted Felon who will destroy our Democracy. Not a tough choice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 28, 2024

But Reiner seemed to put those possibilities aside on Wednesday when he seconded Clooney’s call for Biden to go.

As Breitbart News reported, another key Biden Hollywood influencer also flipped. Actress Mia Farrow declared on Wednesday that it is time for the president to drop out of the race, saying it is time to “pass the torch.”

