Whoopi Goldberg Claims Trump Will Dismantle Interracial Marriages, Redistribute White Spouses

ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg embarked on an unhinged rant during Monday’s show, making the outlandish claim that former President Donald Trump wants to break up interracial couples, deport women of color, and then “put the white guy with someone else.”

Whoopi Goldberg appeared to be having a bad reaction to Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally that took place Sunday.

“What we heard at that rally should be enough to shake folks away ’cause he’s talking about you!” she said. “He’s not gonna say, oh you’re with a white guy, I’m going to keep you from being deported. No, he’s going to deport you and put the white guy with someone else! The man is out there!”

Whoopi Goldberg spent a good portion of Monday’s show re-hashing the Trump rally while also griping about Trump’s recent interview with Joe Rogan.

The mainstream news media are in full-blown panic mode over the upcoming election as Trump continues to gain momentum in crucial swing states while also making a play for true-blue states including New York. As a result, multiple outlets smear Sunday’s rally as a “Nazi” event even though numerous minority groups, including blacks, Latinos, Asians, and Jews, attended the rally to show their support for Trump.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com