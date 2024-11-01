50 Cent: Where’s Jay-Z Amid Diddy Scandal, Beyonce’s Kamala Endorsement

Music and television mogul 50 Cent is wondering why fellow mogul Jay-Z has been largely out of the public spotlight amid his longtime friend Diddy’s sex trafficking prosecution and his pop megastar wife, Beyoncé’s, primetime endorsement of Kamala Harris.

The election silence is certainly a question. In years past, Jay-Z was very open about his support for whatever Democrat was the latest to be touted by Hollywood and the entertainment industry. But this election cycle, he has been uncharacteristically muted.

Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, has formally endorsed Harris, though she made many fans mad by not performing any of her hit songs during the recent Harris rally — not to mention the Democrat National Convention, where fans expected her to appear on stage to sing.

Even with his wife’s activism on the record, though, Jay-Z has been rather quiet on the 2024 election.

Another area the rapper has remained silent is on the mounting troubles for his friend Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is under investigation and prosecution for sexual assault and other improprieties.

Diddy was arrested in September after a grand jury indicted him on a series of charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. He quickly pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was denied bail and remains in jail awaiting trial.

But the silence on these issues has 50 Cent wondering, just where is Jay-Z?

“When’s Jay-Z coming to Summer Jam? No brunch, no lunch, no dinner… It’s hot out here, man, it’s hot out here. You know what I’m saying? Nowhere,” the rapper asked on Hot 97, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

There is certainly no love lost between 50 Cent and Jay-Z. Especially after 50 Cent said he found out that Jay-Z tried to keep him from performing at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show.

Still, Jay-Z was very public about his support for Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. Yet, this time he has been mysteriously quiet.

Perhaps it is because polls are showing that black men are not that excited about voting for Kamala Harris, and many are streaming to Donald Trump.

Perhaps Jay-Z has decided that discretion is the better part of valor this election cycle.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston