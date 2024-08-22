DNC Fail: Viewers Rage After False Reports of Beyoncé Performance — ‘F*cking Liars Lied to Get People to Watch’

Fans and viewers had a collective meltdown after pop star Beyoncé was a no-show at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) following multiple news reports that the Grammy-winner would perform on Thursday night. “Fucking liars,” one fan reacted, accusing the convention and or news outlets of lying “to get people to watch.”

“Beyoncé Performing at DNC’s Final Night!!!” read a headline from TMZ, which reported that multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told the outlet that the “Beautiful Liar” singer would be “big surprise performer” as Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democrat Party nomination.

Other news outlets followed suit, reporting of Beyoncé’s imminent DNC performance, with Huff Post telling viewers to look out for the “Bey Watch.”

”Hearing that @Beyonce has arrived at the United Center!” MSNBC’s Katie Phang exclaimed hours before the giant letdown.

DNC viewers and attendees, however, were dismayed upon discovering the “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” songstress would be a no show, despite conflicting reports.

To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong. — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2024

“Hearing lots of ‘But where is Beyoncé ?!’ leaving the DNC,” conservative blogger and author Katie Pavlich disclosed.

Hearing lots of “But where is Beyoncé?!” leaving the DNC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 23, 2024

“There’s another crowd protesting and chanting ‘where is Beyonce,'” another X user revealed.

“After watching the #DNC2024 #DNCConvention Thursday, and hearing Kamala Harris speak, my thoughts are… Where was Beyoncé?” another lamented. “Democrats said Beyoncé and/or Taylor Swift would be at the #DNC, disappointing conclusion after being teased with promises of quality entertainment. #Fail.”

“Not @Beyonce leaking that lie that she would be at the convention to make sure yall tuned in to one of the most important nights of the #DNC2024! Ha! Touché Queen… touché,” another surmised.

“Boy, that was fast. They went from joy to the world to lying about Beyoncé. But then again, lying is what they do,” another said.

“I WANNA FIGHT WHOEVER STARTED THAT BEYONCE RUMOR,” another exclaimed, adding, “Abolish TMZ.”

“You needed to lie about Beyoncé to get people to watch this crap,” another X user wrote in response to a left-wing podcaster who argued, “We didn’t need Beyonce. We had Kamala.”

“You are sick & costed me everything. After you said Beyonce would be performing, I trusted you & placed my bets. I put almost $575k on it & lost my life savings. My wife is screaming & my kids are crying. I’m done TMZ. You ended me. I’ll lose my home & family. I have nothing but contempt for you,” another proclaimed.

“Fucking liars,” another commented. “All over the news today they said there is going to be a special guest, Probably Beyonce or Taylor Swift….. They lied to get people to watch…. Just proves they lie about everything… scumbags.”

They even lied about Beyonce so people would not leave early lol,” another X user laughed.

“They lied about Beyoncé performing at the DNC tonight because they knew it was the only way to get anyone to show up. Pathetic,” another stated.

“The DNC deliberately put out the rumor that Beyonce was gonna perform at the #DNCConvention2024 so that people would tune in, knowing that she was never booked to perform,” film producer Tariq Nasheed asserted.

“I could see two scenarios,” another user wrote. “1. TMZ caught up trying to break news. 2. TMZ coordinating with certain parties to share this news in hopes to drive viewership. Both are problematic.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.