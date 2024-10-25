Beyoncé Endorses Harris at Rally in Red Texas, Where Kamala Trails Trump by Six Points

Pop star Beyoncé backed Vice President Kamala Harris’ White House bid on Friday night during a Texas rally largely focused on abortion.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé said during the Houston rally. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” the Grammy-winning crooner continued. “We must vote, and we need you.”

Beyoncé, who didn’t perform, ending her speech by introduceding Harris, saying “Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Harris used her speech to amplify the abortion-laden political messaging pumping through the sound system through the night.

Myriad political analysts, however spent the week and days leading up to the celebrity-studded event questioning why Harris would spend precious campaign time not in one of the all-important swings states but instead in a reliably red state where she’s been losing handedly to former President Trump for months.

What’s more, the rally comes just hours after the Washington Post said it would not endorse Harris, after endorsing Obama twice and Biden in 2020.