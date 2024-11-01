‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Blasts Mark Cuban’s Insult to Trump-Voting Women

Actress Drea de Matteo, who starred in HBO’s The Sopranos, has blasted billionaire and Kamala Harris surrogate Mark Cuban over his insult to women who support former President Donald Trump, saying the left is “messing with the wrong breed of women.”

In a new social media video, Drea de Matteo hit back at Mark Cuban after he said during a recent appearance on ABC’s The View that no “strong, intelligent women” would support Trump.

“Guess you haven’t met me yet, buddy,” she told him. “It takes a lot of balls to come out and support the anti-war machine, and you know it.”

She added: “I support Donald Trump like my life depends on it and my kids’ lives.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump responded Thursday to Mark Cuban’s statement on The View that he is never around “strong, intelligent women.”

Trump posted on Truth Social “I surround myself with the strongest of women” and that “all strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement.”

Actress Kristy Swanson, who played the title roll in the popular 1992 movie Buffy the Vampire Slayer, also hit back at Cuban’s insult to women.

