Donald Trump responded Thursday to Mark Cuban’s statement on The View that he is never around “strong, intelligent women.”

Trump posted on Truth Social “I surround myself with the strongest of women” and that “all strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement.”

Trump’s statement in full reads:

Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s “hot stuff” but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women – with the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong.

This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, “Look Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do, I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you.

In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!

I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a “baby!” All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113404284296636248

JD Vance responded to Cuban earlier in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News. Vance provided his response to Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle in an interview that will air in full at noon EST on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125, the Patriot Channel.

“Whether it’s Mark Cuban or Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, why are these people so preoccupied with denigrating and insulting and condescending their fellow citizens?” Vance told Boyle.

