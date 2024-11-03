Michael Moore Pleads with Nonvoters to Back Kamala: ‘Just as a Favor for Me’

Michael Moore is pleading with non-voters to back Vice President Kamala Harris. “Just as a favor for me,” he said.

“Can I ask that you do it just as a favor for me? It really is that important to me,” Moore implored non-voters in a Saturday blog post, adding, “There is, honestly, too large of a part of me that believes we may be truly at our end.”

Moore began his blog post by reminding his readers that he “predicted” the “Trump presidency” ahead of the 2016 election and “nobody listened.”

“Maybe you don’t care about politics. Maybe you’re tired of people telling you that you have to vote,” Moore told non-voters.

“There are a number of voters who actually are in favor of you not voting because if you don’t care enough about what’s going on — or to learn about what’s going on — that kinda makes you a dangerous voter,” he added.

“They think you’re voting without the facts and without thinking. You’re a complete wild card. You’re unpredictable. And in fact, readers that are reading this right now are thinking, ‘Don’t tell nonvoters to vote! They’re non-thinkers! Maybe we’re all better off flying alone without them,'” Moore continued.

Nonetheless, Moore stressed that he wants these non-voters to vote.

“I think a lot of you are nonvoters in the same way that I believe I’m a non-drinker,” he said, adding, “I get you. The same way I don’t like to be a part of the drinking culture, you don’t like to be part of the culture of politics.”

Moore then pointed out that non-voters outnumber Democrat and Republican voters.

“You, my friends, ARE THE BIGGEST AND MOST POWERFUL POLITICAL PARTY IN AMERICA!” Moore exclaimed. “It’s true! It’s not the Republicans or the Democrats. It’s the NonVoters.”

Moore went on to list where he believes Harris stands on several issues, citing the vice president being pro-abortion, wanting to tax “the rich,” and seeking to ban “assault weapons,” among other policies. He then called on non-voters who agree with Harris to vote.

“Please make your voice heard, just this once,” Moore said.

Notably, Moore did not call on those who disagree with Harris to vote, suggesting that he has no problem with non-voters staying non-voters if they disagree with him.

