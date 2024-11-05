Mark Ruffalo Says Biden-Harris Admin. Complicit in Genocide, Begs Undecided Voters to Vote for Biden’s VP Harris

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo is begging undecided voters not to vote for Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein, telling them to instead cast their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris. Ironically, the actor said the Biden administration has been complicit and inhumane with regards to the wars in the Middle East, and that’s why he wants Americans to vote for a member of the Biden administration.

“If you’re thinking about voting for Jill Stein, please take a listen. I understand how devastated and angry you are,” Ruffalo began in a video posted to social media on the eve of the 2024 presidential election. “For over a year now, many of us have been on the frontlines of calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza, and now the killing in Lebanon.”

Watch Below:

The video then cuts to activist Rania Batrice, who adds, “The solidarity with Palestinians has been historic. Together, we’ve raised our voices and demanded an end to this genocide, and end to this intentional starvation, and the expanding destruction by the State of Israel.”

Ruffalo then appears on the screen again, saying, “We’ve been outraged at the Biden administration’s complicity and inhumanity as the invasion has spread to Lebanon and marches closer and closer towards a forever war.”

Therefore, the Spotlight star is begging that Americans vote for a Harris — Biden’s vice president, who has been in office for the last three years and nine months.

“Amidst this deep devastation that we’re all feeling, we’re voting for Vice President Harris,” Batrice said, before Ruffalo added, “We understand how difficult this is. We’ve been out in an impossible position.”

Nonetheless, Ruffalo insisted that “another Trump presidency will ensure even more pain and struggle for our allied communities.”

While the actor claims that Harris, who is part of the Biden-Harris administration — which he referred to as complicit in genocide and inhumane — will be the best candidate with regards to the crisis in the Middle East, Muslim leaders in Michigan feel different.

As Breitbart News reported, a group of Michigan’s Muslim leaders in Michigan endorsed former President Donald Trump at his rally a few weeks ago, noting that the 45th president “promises peace, not war.”

“I understand the want to gravitate toward Jill Stein,” Batrice continued in the video, adding that the reality is “The next president is going to be Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.”

Batrice then pushed the tired Project 2025 hoax, and ironically went on to claim that Trump — who has faced unprecedented amounts of lawfare via the weaponization of government against him — would jail activists who disagree with him.

Ruffalo then chimed in, saying, “We have to be strategic about who we vote for, and with the vast majority of people in poll after poll wanting an end to the genocide, and for existing laws to be followed, we’re voting for Kamala Harris for president.”

“We ask you to join us,” the actor added.

