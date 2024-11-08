Broadway’s ‘Sunset Blvd’ Star Nicole Scherzinger Smeared After Liking Russell Brand’s ‘Make Jesus First Again’ Hat

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger — who is receiving raves for the new revival of Sunset Blvd. on Broadway — has found herself the target of an online witch hunt, with theater fans accusing her of being a clandestine Trump supporter after she expressed approval of Russell Brand’s “Make Jesus Great Again” hat.

Nicole Scherzinger responded to Russell Brand’s recent Instagram post of himself wearing the “Make Jesus Great Again” baseball cap by commenting “Where do I get this hat!!!?” with the heart emoji. She has since deleted the comment.

The actress quickly provoked the wrath of the easily excitable world of Broadway theater fans who spotted the comment and are now accusing her of the crime of being a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. Some are even trying to bully her into a struggle session, demanding she explain herself to her Broadway colleagues.

“I would really like to know what part of Trump‘s platform Nicole Scherzinger supports,” the theater blog OnStage declared on X.

“I’m also pretty sure that her Sunset Boulevard classmates, crew, dressers, hair & make up team, and theater staff, whose lives will be a irreparably harmed by this administration, would really like to know as well.”

Others, including the theater editor of Time Out New York magazine, appear to be trying to start a cancel campaign aimed at Scherzinger”s chances of scoring a Tony nomination.

Still others are claiming she has betrayed the LGBTQ Broadway community.

