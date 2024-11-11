Kamala Supporter Charlamagne tha God Shocked 1 in 3 Non-White Voters Went with Trump: ‘Really’

Radio and podcast host and proud Kamala Harris supporter Charlamagne tha God was blindsided by the numbers showing that President-elect Donald Trump received a third of support among minority voters.

During an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, The Breakfast Club host expressed surprise when learning that 33 percent of non-white voters chose Trump over Kamala Harris.

“No, really?” said Charlamagne when Karl showed him the numbers.

The radio show host admitted that the numbers likely resulted from a backlash to identity politics.

“When you say color, you mean like, Black, brown, everything? Oh. Well, I think that, you know, people have different issues that they care about,” he said. “And I think that there’s nobody out there that’s a single-issue voter. I think some of this is a backlash to race and gender and identity politics. But, man, most people, they just care about keeping food on the table and keeping a roof over their head.”

“For whatever reason, Donald Trump speaks to the grievances of the working class in a real way. And I keep telling folks, people forget what you did there, forget what you said, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel,” he added.

The radio hosts interview came after he publicly admitted that Democrats may just be out-of-touch with the average American.

“The only thing I can pray is Donald Trump gets back in the White House and he’s not looking for revenge, he’s actually looking to unite. You’ve got to be a president for all Americans,” he said.

Charlamagne then cautioned Democrats against going to their usual talking points of blaming Trump’s victory on racism or sexism, noting that the president-elect won on issues like the economy or border.

“Democrats are going to be looking for someone to blame. Let me be the first to tell you it’s not just one thing. I personally feel like Donald Trump speaks to people’s grievances better than Democrats do. I know people are going to talk about misinformation and the dumbing down of society, I understand all of that, but you don’t have to be intelligent to know you can’t pay your bills,” he said.

“You don’t have to be intelligent to know you can’t afford groceries. People will forget what you did, they will forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.