Charlamagne tha God on Trump’s Victory: ‘Democrats Might Just Be Really Out of Touch with What Everyday Americans Are Feeling’

Popular radio host Charlamagne tha God has cautioned the Democrats from blaming President-elect Donald Trump’s recent victory on racism and sexism.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne said that he expects a “revenge tour” from Trump and that he hopes the president-elect unites America upon entering the White House.

“The only thing I can pray is Donald Trump gets back in the White House and he’s not looking for revenge, he’s actually looking to unite. You’ve got to be a president for all Americans,” he said.

Charlamagne then cautioned Democrats against going to their usual talking points of blaming Trump’s victory on racism or sexism, noting that the president-elect won on issues like the economy or border.

“Democrats are going to be looking for someone to blame. Let me be the first to tell you it’s not just one thing. I personally feel like Donald Trump speaks to people’s grievances better than Democrats do. I know people are going to talk about misinformation and the dumbing down of society, I understand all of that, but you don’t have to be intelligent to know you can’t pay your bills,” he said.

“You don’t have to be intelligent to know you can’t afford groceries. People will forget what you did, they will forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel,” he added.

Charlamagne concluded by saying Democrats need to consider the range of issues before going into their usual accusations.

“I don’t think it’s fair to just chalk up Trump winning to racism, sexism, homophobia, anti-semitism, yes, he tapped into all of the worst things America has ever had to offer and there are a lot of people who agree his rhetoric and voted for him because of those reasons, but I truly believe most people voted for him because they want more money in their pockets and they want to feel safe,” he said.

Charlamagne added that Democrats should consider they might be out-of-touch with voters.

“I’m not saying Donald Trump is going to fix all of that. I’m saying Donald Trump has made people feel like he will fix all of that in a way that Democrats haven’t. Once again, don’t just chalk it up to racism, sexism. Okay, I believe those things play a role, but at the end of the day, it’s the economy stupid and Democrats might just be really out of touch with what everyday Americans are feeling,” he said.

