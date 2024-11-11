Rob Reiner, Michael Moore Mocked Hard for Radio Silence Days After Boldly Declaring Trump Couldn’t Beat Kamala

Social media users have been trolling filmmakers Rob Reiner and Michael Moore after the two went completely silent in the face of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory last week, a result neither of them predicted would happen.

Leading into the election last week, both Rob Reiner and Michael Moore not only predicted that Kamala Harris would win but were so sure of the fact that they repeatedly doubled and tripled-down on their claims.

“A woman gave birth to each and every one of us. Tomorrow a woman will give birth to a renewal of our Democracy,” Rob Reiner posted on X.

“Kamala Harris will be the 47th President of the United States,” he later added – the filmmaker’s last post before he inexplicably vanished.

Filmmaker Michael Moore leaned even harder into his fervor by penning a whole op-ed on his Substack in which he said that a whole “tsunami of women” would defeat Donald Trump.

“It’s a tsunami. We arranged it. Don’t ever mess with us again — we the commies, the Gays, the Jews, all those complaining women plus Al Roker, Taylor Swift, Colin Kaepernick, Lizzo, Stephen Colbert and 27 others — we are the cabal who controls the weather and we’re not sorry we’ve wrecked your day,” he wrote.

Neither Rob Reiner nor Michael Moore were proven correct by last week’s election wherein Trump won by a landslide Electoral College victory and the popular vote. Since then, the two filmmakers have been silent with no formal statement issued. Social media users took notice and subsequently trolled them.

