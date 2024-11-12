Jon Stewart Lectures Democrats Following Trump Victory

Comedian Jon Stewart lectured his fellow Democrats in his election post-mortem on Monday’s episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, denying claims the party had become “too woke” and insisting instead that Democrats had “acted like Republicans” during the campaign.

Jon Stewart took issue with the prevailing belief among left-wing pundits that Kamala Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump was due in part to Democrats’ becoming too woke.

“I only have one problem with the ‘woke’ theory,” he said. “I just didn’t recall seeing any Democrats running on woke shit.”

He continued: “They acted like Republicans for the last four months,” citing Kamala Harris’ decision to embrace endorsements from Dick Cheney and Liz Cheney, and to campaign with Liz Cheney in the final days of the campaign.

Stewart added: “Democrats were mostly running against an identity that was defined for them based on a couple of months of post-George Floyd, defund the police Instagram posts from four years ago. So the Democrats have got to chill out.”

Jon Stewart seemed unaware of the fact that “defund the police” was embraced by Democrat-controlled cities across the country, including Los Angeles, which moved to slash funding for the Los Angeles Police Department by $150 million in 2020 following pressure from woke activists.

Kamala Harris was a major supporter of “defund the police,” praising the radical movement in a radio interview from June 2020.

Vice President Kamala Harris was rated the most liberal senator in 2019 — more liberal than even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — due to her support of far-left and woke policies including co-sponsoring legislation to protect illegal aliens from deportation.

Harris has even compared ICE to the KKK.

During her ultimately unsuccessful presidential campaign, Kamala Harris sought to hide her woke record by flip-flopping on major issues. But Trump repeatedly drew public attention to her on-the-record support of numerous far-left policies, including her support for taxpayer-funded sex-change operations for illegal aliens in detention.

