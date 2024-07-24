17 Facts Expose Kamala Harris’ Far-Left Record

Vice President Kamala Harris is not a moderate.

GovTrack’s scorecard ranked her as the most radical senator in 2019, further left than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and leading writers of the New York Times rated Harris as the least electable of ten possible Democrat nominees.

It is unlikely Harris will campaign on her record. Her policies are unlikely to resonate with voters in swing states or overcome objections about voters’ diminished standard of living under the Biden-Harris administration.

A majority of voters (51 percent) believe their financial position is worse off under the Biden-Harris administration’s economic policies, a Financial Times/Michigan Ross poll found in May.

Harris championed the administration’s record of policy blunders on Monday in her first appearance since jumping into the Democrat primary race.

“Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history,” she claimed, asking people to clap. “In one term — he has already — yes, you may clap. In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office.”

Below are 17 examples of Harris’ far-left record:

Co-sponsored legislation to protect illegal immigrants from deportation Backed Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation Backed banning private health insurance Supported giving taxpayer-funded coverage to illegal immigrants Supported banning fracking Backed defunding the police Compared ICE to the KKK Wanted to ban plastic straws Defended banning offshore drilling Wanted to “undo” the Trump administration’s border security, taking 94 executive actions in their first 100 days to rescind nealy every Trump-era measure Supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings Said she wouldn’t “treat” illegal aliens as “criminals” Called for “starting [ICE] from scratch” Argued that temporarily closing the border violated federal law Raised money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a far-left organization that pays to bail out of jail violent criminals, including accused murderers and rapists. Supported Los Angeles’s cuts to their police department Called efforts to add more police to the streets “wrongheaded thinking”

