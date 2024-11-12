Yale University to Offer ‘Beyonce Makes History’ Course in 2025

Students at Yale University will be given the chance to take a course on pop star Beyoncé in 2025.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday:

Titled “Beyoncé Makes History: Black Radical Tradition, Culture, Theory & Politics Through Music,” the one-credit class will focus on the period from her 2013 self-titled album through this year’s genre-defying “Cowboy Carter” and how the world-famous singer, songwriter and entrepreneur has generated awareness and engagement in social and political ideologies. Yale University’s African American Studies Professor Daphne Brooks intends to use the performer’s wide-ranging repertoire, including footage of her live performances, as a “portal” for students to learn about Black intellectuals, from Frederick Douglass to Toni Morrison.

In February, the pop star became the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart after her single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” hit number one, the AP reported.

In October, Beyoncé supported Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) bid for the White House during a rally in Texas that mostly focused on abortion, the outlet said:

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé said during the Houston rally. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.” … Beyoncé, who didn’t perform, ending her speech by introduceding Harris, saying “Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Despite the pop star and other celebrities’ efforts to give her a boost, Harris lost to former President Donald Trump on November 5.

“President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory — he won the electoral and popular votes — signals the diminishing power of Hollywood stars as political influencers and message amplifiers,” Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

“Hollywood pumped up the volume for Kamala Harris to ear-splitting levels in the closing weeks of the campaign, but in the end, American voters tuned them out,” it added.