Quincy Jones’ Cause of Death Officially Revealed

The cause of death for legendary musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones has been revealed via the release of his death certificate.

The document, a copy of which was obtained by CNN and made public on Wednesday, listed no specific contributing factors to Jones’ death besides specifically noting he had been living with pancreatic cancer for years and that was what claimed his life.

The multi-talented Jones died on November 3 at the age of 91, as Breitbart News reported.

Jones was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, a week after his death. A larger, more public memorial is also being planned.

The family of the 28-time Grammy winning producer, arranger and composer said in a statement to the Associated Press the “intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members.”

Jones died surrounded by his family at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

His seven decades of musical mastery included producing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album, writing prize-winning film scores and collaborating on classic recordings with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of others.