Damage Control: Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Apologizes for Wishing Harm on Trump Voters

With her new Disney movie set to open in a few months, Snow White star Rachel Zegler has issued an apology for her recent comments about the presidential election in which she wished harm on President-elect Donald Trump and his 76 million voters, saying she hopes they will “never know peace.”

Rachel Zegler blamed an excess of emotion for her ill-advised comments.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week,” she wrote in a new Instagram stories post on Friday. “I let my emotions get the best of me.”

“Hatred and anger have caused us to move us further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

In a magnanimous gesture, she added that she believes “everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own.”

“I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow,” she concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Zegler’s original posts expressed pure vitriol toward Trump and his supporters in the wake of the election.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in,” she began, later adding: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

She added that Trump supporters are part of a “deep, deep sickness in this country.”

Disney’s Snow White is set to open in cinemas in March after numerous, costly delays. The live-action remake is rumored to have a production budget of more than $200 million, which means it will have to gross well in excess of $400 million to break even in theaters — probably closer to $500 million or even $600 million.

Bad buzz has followed the movie for months.

Rachel Zegler ignited an enormous backlash from Disney fans last year over comments in which she insulted the original 1937 animated film. Old videos resurfaced showing the actress pompously trashing the Disney classic, claiming that the Prince character is a creepy stalker and that women no longer crave romance.

Her snarky attitude created a PR nightmare for Disney’s live-action remake, in which she plays the title role. The release was pushed back by a full year to 2025 amid the PR blowback, as well as reports of extensive reshoots.

Zegler further inflamed the situation in August by declaring “Free Palestine” on social media while promoting the new trailer for the big-budget movie.

