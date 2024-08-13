Disney PR Nightmare: Rachel Zegler Declares ‘Free Palestine’ While Promoting ‘Snow White’ Trailer

Actress Rachel Zegler appears determined to continue being a PR nightmare for The Walt Disney Company and its CEO Bob Iger.

Rachel Zegler, who stars in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, declared “Free Palestine” on social media this week while promoting the new trailer for the big-budget movie, whose release is being delayed by a year after what was rumored to be extensive reshoots.

and always remember, free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024

Zegler’s political stunt comes after the actress ignited an enormous backlash from Disney fans last year over her past comments in which she insulted the original 1937 animated film. Old videos resurfaced showing the actress pompously trashing the Disney classic, claiming that the Prince character is a creepy stalker and that women no longer crave romance.

“It’s no longer 1937,” the actress smugly declared.

Her snarky attitude created a PR nightmare for Disney, which is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the Snow White remake.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a condescending, smug Disney princess ever in my life,” one fan declared online.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has publicly stated he wants the company to stop engaging in ruinous cultural and political wars that have led the company into financial turmoil in recent years, resulting in more than 7000 layoffs worldwide.

The studio’s protracted fight with Florida Gov. Ron De Santis (R) recently concluded in a win for Florida, with Disney withdrawing from its legal fight and pledging to expand its theme park presence in the Orlando area.

Snow White experienced even more negative backlash last year when unauthorized on-set photos leaked providing the first look of the “seven dwarves” — who resembled multiracial hipsters were almost all normal size after the studio pledged last year to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” about midgets.

The new trailer shows no signs of those characters, with the seven dwarves depicted using digital effects.

Welcome to some of the first images from Disney’s live action remake of Snow White and her DEI Dwarfs. Snow White is played by a Hispanic actress and there’s only one dwarf and 6 full gown adults. Disney says it’s taking the casting of the film in a “new direction” to “avoid… pic.twitter.com/sqiRHkyf97 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2023

