Fact Check: Bill Clinton Uses Stephen Colbert’s Show to Spread Hoax about Trump Rigging Elections

CLAIM: Former President Bill Clinton appeared on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday where he claimed that President-elect Donald Trump recently told Christian voters — “Christian nationalists,” Clinton called them — that if they helped him return to the White House, he will rig future elections.

Clinton said: “Not long before the election, President Trump did an interview with a conservative radio station and said that his Christian nationalists had to get out and vote this time but if they did and he won they would never have to vote again because he’d have it rigged so they wouldn’t have to worry.”

VERDICT: False. Trump has never said he would rig future elections, nor has he implied that he would do so.

Bill Clinton appeared to be confusing a number of items. He claimed Trump’s comment was made on a radio show but in fact seemed to be referring to a speech Trump gave in July at Turning Point Action’s Believers’ Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

During the speech, Trump addressed concerns about voter fraud, urging Christians to turn out in large numbers this election so that he could return to the White House to put in place voter ID laws and other measures to ensure voter integrity going forward.

“Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore. In four years, you won’t have to vote again,” Trump said.

Many on the left — including The Atlantic magazine — took Trump’s comment out of context to give the impression that he would rig or put an end to future elections. As a result, the hoax spread like wildfire on social media and in the larger corporate media.

Host Stephen Colbert didn’t push back on Clinton’s false claim.

On Tuesday’s show, Bill Clinton also portrayed Democrats as defenders of the orderly succession of power following presidential elections, failing to mention his own wife’s role in cooking up the Russia collusion hoax, which sought to delegitimize the 2016 election by smearing Trump as a Russian asset.

In a 2019 interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning show, Hillary Clinton called then-President Trump an “illegitimate president.” She added: “I know that he knows that this [the 2016 election] wasn’t on the level.”

But, as Breitbart News reported , the Durham report eventually exonerated then-President Donald Trump of colluding with Russia. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has faced no repercussions for her role in the hoax.

