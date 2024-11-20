Sen. Mike Lee: ‘The Party of Diddy Wants to Force Women to Share Locker Rooms with Men’

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) said that “The party of Diddy wants to force women to share locker rooms with biological men” in response to the pushback Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is receiving for introducing a bill that would prevent men who identify as women from using women’s restrooms in the Capitol building.

“The party of Diddy wants to force women to share locker rooms with biological men,” Lee declared in a Tuesday X post.

Lee was reacting to a post by the popular X account Libs of TikTok, who shared photos of transgender Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D), writing, “This dude who dresses up as a woman and won a Congressional seat is very mad that women don’t want him using the women’s restroom on Capitol Hill.”

“Sarah McBride is male. He doesn’t belong in women’s bathrooms,” Libs of TikTok added.

As Breitbart News reported, Rep. Mace is introducing a bill that would prevent men who identify as women — also known as “transgender” — from using the women’s restroom in the Capitol building.

On Tuesday, Mace ardently defended her plans to introduce a bill preventing biological men to use women’s facilities at the U.S. Capitol, making it clear “forcing women to share private spaces with men is not dignity and not respect.”

After an ABC reporter asked Mace about her plans to introduce the bill that requires members, delegates, officers, or employees of the House to use the single-sex facility that corresponds with their biological gender, the congresswoman said, “I’m not going to allow biological men into women’s private spaces.”

“I will stand in the brink and stand in the way of anyone on the radical left who thinks that it’s okay for a penis to be in a women’s locker room or a bathroom or a changing room. Hell no, I’m not going to stand for it,” Mace added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.