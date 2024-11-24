Former Disney Imagineer Blasts ‘Snow White’ Trailer Starring Rachel Zegler: ‘Unwatchable’

A former Disney Imagineer has a one-word review of the first trailer for the live-action remake of Snow White — “unwatchable.”

The trailer for Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler, leaked online last week before the studio officially released it. Jim Shull, a retired Disney Imagineer who worked for the studio for more than three decades, rendered his verdict in an X post on Friday.

“The trailer for Snow White is unwatchable. Pinocchio was directly released to Disney+ and that film starred Tom Hanks,” he wrote.

Since Thursday, the trailer has reportedly been playing ahead of Wicked, but has yet to be released online.

The trailer shows actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White, with Gal Gadot playing the evil queen. Like many of Disney”s so-called “live-action” remakes, Snow White appears to rely heavily on digital effects, including the characters of the seven dwarfs, which seem to be entirely digitally rendered.

Disney released a briefer teaser for Snow White earlier this year.

Snow White continues face a barrage of bad publicity ahead of its March release in cinemas.

Rachel Zegler recently attacked President-elect Donald Trump and his 76.8 million voters, wishing them harm by saying “may you never know peace” in an angry series off post-election Instagram stories posts.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in,” she began, later adding: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

Zegler claimed that those who voted for Trump are part of a “deep, deep sickness in this country.” She added: “there is no help, no counsel, in any of them.”

The actress later apologized for her comments.

Snow White is rumored to have a production budget of well above $200 million, which means it will have to gross much more than $600 million to break even in theaters.

