Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Hopes Trump Supporters ‘Never Know Peace’ — Are Part of a ‘Deep, Deep Sickness in This Country’

Rachel Zegler, the star of Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White remake, has a message for the 75.6 million Americans who voted for President-elect Donald Trump this year: may you “never know peace.”

In a series of vitriolic and wildly narcissistic posts to her Instagram stories, Rachel Zegler raged at the election results, declaring “Fuck you Donald Trump” while also slamming Democrats for having lost in such a major way.

Mostly, she dramatically vented her anger while further smearing Trump supporters, whom she said are part of a “deep, deep sickness in this country.”

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in,” she began, later adding: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

Zegler claimed that those who voted for Trump are part of a “deep, deep sickness in this country.” She added: “there is no help, no counsel, in any of them.”

The actress also encouraged her fans to delete their X/Twitter accounts because Elon Musk “helped get that man elected.”

She concluded: “Fuck Donald Trump.”

Zegler indicated she was writing the posts in between acts of the current Broadway production of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, in which she is starring alongside Kit Connor.

Disney’s Snow White is set to open in cinemas in March after numerous, costly delays. The live-action remake is rumored to have a production budget of more than $200 million, which means it will have to gross well in excess of $400 million to break even in theaters — probably closer to $500 million or even $600 million.

Bad buzz has followed the movie for months.

Rachel Zegler ignited an enormous backlash from Disney fans last year over comments in which she insulted the original 1937 animated film. Old videos resurfaced showing the actress pompously trashing the Disney classic, claiming that the Prince character is a creepy stalker and that women no longer crave romance.

Her snarky attitude created a PR nightmare for Disney’s live-action remake, in which she plays the title role. The release was pushed back by a full year to 2025 amid the PR blowback, as well as reports of extensive reshoots.

Zegler further inflamed the situation in August by declaring “Free Palestine” on social media while promoting the new trailer for the big-budget movie.

