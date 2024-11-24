‘Tarzan’ Star Ron Ely Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for actor Ron Ely, who portrayed Tarzan on TV for two seasons from 1966 to 1968, has been revealed.

Ely, who died in September at the age of 86, passed away due to from a heart issue, with the official cause of death being listed as “end-stage heart disease,” according to the actor’s death certificate obtained by TMZ.

End-stage heart disease refers to “the most severe” or advanced form of heart failure, which means “the heart is too weak to pump blood through the body effectively,” according to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The hospital explained that “heart failure doesn’t mean the heart has completely stopped functioning, which would be cardiac arrest.”

“Instead, heart failure refers to the heart getting weaker, either because of a chronic illness that strains the heart or because of damage to the heart from an acute problem like a heart attack. The severity of heart failure gets worse over time,” the hospital said.

“Doctors use stages to describe the progression of heart failure and its effects,” Massachusetts General Hospital elaborated. “Advanced heart failure, also called Stage D or end-stage heart failure, is the fourth and final stage and is the most severe stage of heart failure.”

Ely’s death certificate also “gives a nod to Ron’s Hollywood career, noting he spent 30 years in the entertainment business,” TMZ reported. It adds that the Tarzan star died at 7:04 p.m. on September 29, and that his body has since been cremated.

The actor’s daughter announced his death in October, saying her father passed away peacefully in September at his home, surrounded by family.

As Breitbart News reported, Ely was a mainstay on TV and pop culture through the 1980s, moving from the star of a film treatment of the 1930s pulp magazine hero Doc Savage to the host of the Miss America Pageant.

He also has acting credits on Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, L.A. Law, and The Friend Who Walked the West.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.