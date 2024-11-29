Actor Dies on Stage While Performing ‘A Christmas Carol’

A veteran stage actor has tragically collapsed and died before hundreds of shocked audience members while performing in A Christmas Carol.

Sixty-year-old Julien Arnold was playing the roles of Marley, Mr. Fezziwig and Banjo during a Sunday evening production of Charles Dickens’ classic festive production at Citadel Theater in Edmonton, Canada, when he suffered a medical emergency.

Paramedics arrived around 8.28pm but despite multiple resuscitation attempts, Arnold tragically could not be revived.

The cause of his death has not been revealed, according to the Sun U.S.

The theatre released a tribute to the star.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the sudden passing of Julien Arnold, a beloved actor and dear friend of the Citadel Theatre,” it said in a statement.

“A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, Julien was a gifted performer whose charisma and talent graced our stage in countless productions, including A Christmas Carol.

“Julien’s passing is a profound loss to his family, friends, fellow Carol company members, Citadel staff and the Edmonton community he loved so dearly.

“His presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions – and big hugs – will be deeply missed.

On Wednesday evening the Citadel Theatre updated followers, thanking them for the outpouring of support.

“We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and across the country for Julien Arnold, his family, friends, the Christmas Carol company, and our Citadel team,” they wrote.

The theatre are also honouring Arnold’s memory by dedicating this season’s run of A Christmas Carol to their “dear friend.”

There was an outpouring of tributes on social media following the news of Arnold’s death, as epicfoodandepiclife wrote: “Sincerest condolences to Julien’s family & friends & his Citadel Family of both past and present.”

Arnold, who graduated from the University of Alberta with a bachelor of fine arts in 1989, also earned a Master of Fine Arts from the school in directing in 2006.

He was also a founding member of Free Will Players.