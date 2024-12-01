Disney Star Jenifer Lewis Rages at Black, Latino Men for Not Supporting ‘Joyful’ Kamala: ‘Ya’ll Done F**ked Up!’

Hollywood actress Jenifer Lewis — who starred in Disney’s ABC family sitcom Black-ish — has scolded black and Latino men who didn’t vote for the “joyful” Kamala Harris in the recent presidential election, claiming they are sexists who are interested in “keeping women in their place.”

Jenifer Lewis delivered a wild, profane, and at times completely unhinged rant during a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who called Lewis the “black mother of Hollywood.”

“They didn’t vote for her because she was a woman,” Lewis said. “They didn’t care that she was smart and powerful, educated, beautiful, kind, joyful, fearless!”

“She would’ve taken care of this country, she would’ve protected the people. She would have surrounded herself with great minds! But keeping women in their place was more important to them!”

At one point in the interview, Lewis accused black and Latino men of self-loathing.

“They voted for him [Trump] because they hate themselves,” she said. “And they see this thing [Trump] as powerful, that he’s gonna move mountains for them and make them rich. And unfortunately, black men, they want a man. They said I’m voting for the man.”

At another point, Lewis became clearly unhinged by making wildly false accusations against President-elect Donald Trump, claiming he will use the military to shoot black men in the streets.

“So baby,” she said, “ya’ll done fucked up! You took every right from your children.”

This isn’t the first time Jenifer Lewis has launched a profane tirade against Trump. Earlier this year, she had a meltdown during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Mornings with Zerlina.

“This motherfucker is Hitler!” she said.

