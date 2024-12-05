Gun Control Fail: British Band Robbed at Gunpoint in California

The British band Sports Team was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday in Vallejo, California, just minutes after they had begun their U.S. tour.

FOX News noted that the members of the band were inside a Starbucks when someone ran inside to alert patrons that a group of individuals had broken into a van.

Sports Team used an Instagram post to provide details, “Ran out to try to stop it and find masked guys ransacking the van. Start yelling and they pull out a gun. Police response was ‘submit an online report.’ Lost a lot of personal gear, but they didn’t get the instruments so driving on to Sacramento to play tonight.”

The UK’s Sky News spoke with Sports Team front man Alex Rice, who summed up the band’s reaction to the robbery by saying, “So, haven’t played a note yet, one minute in, we’ve got our stuff taken.”

Rice claimed police response was “really shocking.”

He said “their reaction to an ‘as it’s happening live gunpoint event’ was ‘okay, if you could just file the report online’.”

California is ranked the No. 1 state in the Union for gun control by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. The state has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, a ban on being armed for self-defense on college campuses, a ban on teachers being armed for classroom defense on K-12 campuses, a red flag law, a law limiting the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, and controls on ammunition sales.

In addition to being No. 1 for gun control, California was No. 1 for “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.