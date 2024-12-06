Britney Spears Says She Moved to Mexico to Escape ‘Incredibly Cruel’ Paparazzi

Pop superstar Britney Spears announced that she has moved to Mexico in order to get away from the “incredibly cruel” paparazzi, whom she says have treated her “extremely mean” over the years.

“It really kind of hurts my feeling that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me,” Spears said in a video posted to her Instagram account on Monday, which was also her 43rd birthday.

The “…Baby One More Time” singer went on to lament over the paparazzi being “incredibly cruel” to her over the years.

“They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me — the paparazzi, and pictures, and the way they’ve illustrated me,” Spears said, adding, “I know I’m not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel.”

“That’s why I’ve moved to Mexico,” Spears revealed.

In another video posted to her Instagram, the pop star sounded off on the Jason mask issue again, saying, “I’m not really sure why the paparazzi have me going on a plane looking like I’m wearing a Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me.”

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer then oddly added, “I’m not turning 43, I’m turning five this year. I’m turning 5-years-old, and I have to go to Kindergarten tomorrow.”

In the days following her birthday remarks, Spears has resumed posting her usual content to her Instagram account, which include her infamous dance videos.

In October, the pop star — clad in a wedding dress — announced in another Instagram video that she had “married” herself. Spears proclaimed it to be the “most brilliant thing” she has ever done.

