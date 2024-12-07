‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Sparks Backlash After Normal Man Cast as Transgender

Season two of Netflix’s hit South Korean series Squid Game has sparked backlash among LGBTQQIAAP2S+ activists after a non-transgender actor was cast as a trans character.

South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon is reportedly set to play a man who identifies as a woman in the popular survival thriller series, sparking outrage among LGBTQQIAAP2S+ activists who say such roles should only go to transgender actors.

“I’m crying. Instead of a transfem actor they decided to slap a wig on Park Sung-hoon and call it a day,” one X user reacted.

“This is not how you give representation,” another lamented, adding, “A cis man pretending to be part of a minority group just doesn’t sit right with me, especially when they could’ve hired an actual trans actress.”

The term “cis” refers to a man or woman who does not identify as the opposite sex, and is used among queer activists as a way of labeling regular people.

“Could they not cast an actual transgender woman… this gonna piss me off,” a third X user declared.

“Could’ve gave it to a real trans person,” another echoed.

“Why wouldn’t they give this role to an actual transwoman,” another complained.

Another X user ironically stated that “men playing trans women reinforces the harmful notion that trans women are just men in dresses.”

Other social media users reacted to the news by attacking South Korea in general, claiming that finding a transgender actor for the role would be a difficult task, given that the country itself is not as “woke.”

“It’s South Korea and they ain’t that flexible in this trans or lgbtv thingy,” one X user said. “Where do you want to find a trans woman especially in the industry.”

“How do you expect them to find the trans actress who is willing to out herself to get the role, who hasn’t done any gender-affirming surgery, who can act the role and who is willing to withstand transphobic comments from people from [South Korea] and all over the world?” another asked.

“Y’all saying they should’ve found a trans actor — NAME A TRANS SOUTH KOREAN ACTOR,” another exclaimed.

Other social media users mocked the concerns expressed by outraged transgender activists, with one X user asking, “Why is everyone upset? Isn’t this the same thing? Both would be acting.”

“At least the casting acknowledges that trans women are men,” another quipped.

“An actor pretending to be someone pretending. Wokeception!” another X user commented.

“People mad they cast a man to play a man,” another laughed.

“A trans woman is just a guy putting on makeup and pretending to be a woman, so this makes sense,” another said.

Another X user mocked the trans activists’ argument by mimicking them, writing, “Why would you make a man play a man in a wig :/ you could have just casted a man in a wig anyway?”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.