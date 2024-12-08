Actress Laura Benanti Shrieks ‘F**k You Forever’ at Former Co-Star Zachary Levi

Actress Laura Benanti put her hatred for her former co-star Zachary Levi on full display, attacking the Shazam! star in a recent podcast appearance saying “Fuck you forever.”

Benanti and Levi co-starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning 2016 musical revival, She Loves Me , but the great success of the stage show apparently did not translate to a friendship between the two stars as during a recent appearance on the That’s a Gay Ass Podcast, Benanti gave Levi both barrels.

The Gossip Girl star said everyone loved Levi except her. “He’s so great!’ And I was like, ‘No, he’s not. He’s sucking up all the fucking energy in this room. He wants to mansplain everybody’s part to them,” Benanti insisted, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued to describe how she felt about his presence during the Broadway show, saying Levi “really sucked everybody in with his, like, dance party energy. Like, ‘We’re doing a dance party at half-hour.’ I was like, ‘Good luck. Have fun.'”

Benanti went on to say that she was especially enraged when Levi ascribed the death of Broadway actor Gavin Creel to a cancer “turbo charged” by the COVID-19 vaccine.

After the 48-year-old actor’s death from metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, the Shazam star said he thinks that Creel’s death is tied to the COVID vaccine and during an Instagram Live event Levi insisted, “You better believe that, with everything in me, I believe that if these COVID vaccinations were not forced on the American public, that the theaters weren’t being pushed and leveraged.”

Levi, an open supporter of Donald Trump and a COVID skeptic, has faced much criticism from Hollywood for his political stance, and Benanti in particular said she was furious that Levi used Creel’s death to expound on politics.

“To use his memory for his political agenda and to watch him try to make himself cry until he had one single tear, which he did not wipe away, I was like, ‘Fuck you forever,” Benanti said on the podcast.

Levi fully came out of the Hollywood closet during the 2024 and identified openly as a Trump supporter, endorsing the former president in September. In October, for instance, he urged conservatives in Hollywood to stop hiding and speak out. And this weekend, he defended his endorsement of Donald Trump in a visit to Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston