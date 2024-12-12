Diddy Accused of Drugging, Raping Three Men as Recently as 2020

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing disturbing new accusations that he drugged and raped three men at two New York hotels and at his home in the Hamptons, with the alleged incidents taking place in 2019 and 2020.

Three anonymous plaintiffs filed separate lawsuits this week detailing the lurid accusations. One of the plaintiffs alleges that once Combs was done raping him, the rapper passed him around to others from Bad Boy Records so they could take turns sexually assaulting him.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in a New York jail awaiting trial on a host of sex-trafficking related charges, has denied the new accusations through his lawyers.

“These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him,” they said in a statement to multiple news outlets.

The lawsuits each allege that Combs served the anonymous victims alcoholic drinks spiked with unknown drugs that made the men feel “ill” and pass out, only to awake as Combs was raping them, court documents state.

One of the victims alleged he worked as an “errand boy” for Combs’ Bad Boy Records, claiming he was raped in February 2020 at the InterContinental New York hotel.

Another alleged he was drugged and raped in 2019 at a party at the Park Hyatt hotel. The victim claimed someone gave him about $2,500 in cash after the alleged assault, allegedly on behalf of Combs.

The third alleged incident occurred in the Hamptons in 2020 at Combs’ estate. The plaintiff has alleged he was anally raped by Combs and members of the rapper’s entourage.

The music industry is on edge as Sean “Diddy” Combs faces mounting lawsuits and accusations. Many in the industry fear that the widening scandal will implicate prominent names.

Earlier this week, fellow rapper Jay-Z was named in a new lawsuit that has claimed Jay-Z participated in the rape of a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs. Jay-Z has denied the allegations as a “blackmail attempt.”

